District 49 hosts hiring fair; 150+ job openings available

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - In efforts to fill more than 150 job openings in school district 49, they are hosting a hiring fair.

From 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, March 9th, interested candidates can meet with representatives from different schools and district departments to explore vacant positions.

According to D49, they are seeking teachers, bus drivers, paraeducators, custodians, secretaries, crossing guards and more.

Candidates can sign up for same-day interviews as well as complete an online job application at the event.

The fair is taking place at The Campus/Springs Studio of Academic Excellence, The Campus on

6113 Constitution Ave. Colorado Springs, CO 80915.

More information can be found here.