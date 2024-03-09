Caitlin Clark makes more history, surpassing Steph Curry’s three-point record

By Thomas Schlachter, CNN

(CNN) — Another day, another record broken by Iowa’s Caitlin Clark.

In the Hawkeyes’ 95-62 Big Ten Tournament win against the Penn State Lady Lions on Friday, Clark eclipsed NBA star Steph Curry’s record of most three-pointers hit in a single NCAA Division-I season.

Curry, who shared the record with Liberty Flames’ Darius McGhee, set the record in the 2007-08 season while playing for the Davidson Wildcats when he recorded 162 successful three from deep.

However, Clark has now surpassed the man who many consider the greatest three-point shooter in the history of basketball.

It was an unusually shaky start for Clark from beyond the arc on Friday as she missed her opening 11 shots from deep, but the 22-year-old still managed to stuff the stat sheet in Iowa’s blowout win against Penn State.

“It’s funny, Caitlin has an off night, and how many people would say you have an off night when you have 24 points, 10 rebounds, 7 assists, but it was an off night for Caitlin,” Iowa coach Lisa Bluder told reporters postgame.

Clark eventually found her groove and was able to sink the crucial three to write her name in yet another page of the history books.

“I was trolling and messing around when I made that. You’ve got to have some fun,” Clark said of her record-breaking three postgame. “I thought our team had a lot of fun tonight. I’m just proud of our girls. Sydney played tremendous, Gabbie did, Kate did. Hopefully if I shoot it even better, we’d probably be in the hundreds. That’s the exciting part about this.”

Clark’s been on a streak of breaking records and recently became the NCAA Division-I all-time leading scorer for men’s and women’s basketball.

In a win against the Ohio State Buckeyes on March 3, Clark overtook Hall of Famer “Pistol” Pete Maravich’s record of 3,667 points.

“It probably won’t hit me until a little bit later but just gonna enjoy it with my family and my teammates and just really thankful to be in this place,” Clark said after making history.

Iowa will now turn its attention to a matchup against the Michigan Wolverines in the Big Ten Tournament semifinal on Saturday.

