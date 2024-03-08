CSPD and FBI partner to make drug trafficking bust in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - On Thursday, March 7, the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) Narcotics Unit, FBI Denver SWAT, and the FBI Colorado Springs Field Office made a large drug trafficking bust.

According to CSPD, a search warrant was executed in the 1000 block of Honey Locust Drive as part of an ongoing investigation into a local drug trafficking organization. Probable cause was developed for the warrant at this location through undercover operations, the department said. Several members of the organization had also already been federally indicted in 2023.

CSPD said two shotguns, three rifles, six handguns (two of which were stolen), 1170.05 grams (2.5 lbs) of fentanyl, 87.85 grams of methamphetamine, two stolen ATVs, 24 grams of cocaine, and $4231 dollars in cash were seized during the operation. One suspect was also arrested on a federal warrant.