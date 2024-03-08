Colorado Springs hospitals, EMS providers to host free Hands-Only CPR community training

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Several Colorado Springs hospitals and emergency service providers are teaming up to provide complimentary Hands-Only CPR training.

Emergency medical professionals will provide four hours of training involving learning how to recognize a cardiac event, how to deliver CPR, and even how to use an Auto External Defibrillator (AED).

The Hands-Only CPR training event is on March 9, 2024 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Pikes Peak United Way Family Success Center at 1520 Verde Drive, Colorado Springs, CO.

If you wish to participate, scan the QR code in the press release below for more details.