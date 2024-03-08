Skip to Content
News

Colorado Springs hospitals, EMS providers to host free Hands-Only CPR community training

PIKES PEAK UNITED WAY
By
today at 6:05 AM
Published 6:03 AM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Several Colorado Springs hospitals and emergency service providers are teaming up to provide complimentary Hands-Only CPR training.

Emergency medical professionals will provide four hours of training involving learning how to recognize a cardiac event, how to deliver CPR, and even how to use an Auto External Defibrillator (AED).

The Hands-Only CPR training event is on March 9, 2024 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Pikes Peak United Way Family Success Center at 1520 Verde Drive, Colorado Springs, CO.

If you wish to participate, scan the QR code in the press release below for more details.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Alexander Brunet

Alex is a Digital Content and Weekend Broadcast Producer for Good Morning Colorado.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content