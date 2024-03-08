5 things to know for March 8: 2024 State of the Union, Uvalde report, Gaza, TikTok, Hong Kong

By AJ Willingham, CNN

(CNN) — Friendly reminder that this weekend is the beginning of Daylight Saving Time. Telling you a few days in advance gives you the opportunity to forget it by Sunday morning and wake up in a panic anyway. You’re welcome.

Here’s what else you need to know to Get Up to Speed and On with Your Day.

1. State of the Union

President Joe Biden delivered his third State of the Union address Thursday night, turning in a raucous speech that Democrats hope will allay some of the party’s pre-election fears. Though he didn’t say his name, Biden drew sharp contrasts between himself and his presumptive challenger, former President Donald Trump, on issues like abortion and immigration. He also focused on populist themes like raising tax rates on the wealthy and corporations and lowering the cost of prescription medication — topics that Democrats are hoping will resonate with voters. As the Russia-Ukraine war and violence in Gaza rage on, Biden underscored his vision of American leadership abroad and acknowledged calls for more humanitarian aid. Read the full transcript of his speech here.

2. Uvalde report

Families of the victims of the May 2022 school massacre in Uvalde, Texas, are furious after an independent investigator tasked with probing the police response cleared all local officers of wrongdoing. Jesse Prado, a retired Austin police detective and the investigator in question, delivered his report to a packed city council meeting yesterday and was immediately met with criticism. Prado said the officers at the scene acted in good faith, despite multiple agencies having previously agreed law enforcement botched its response to the massacre. “You said that they did it in good faith. You call that good faith? They stood there 77 minutes and waited after they got call after call that kids were still alive in there,” Veronica Mata, whose 10-year-old daughter Tess was killed, said in response. The report was part of a quest for accountability by families of the victims — one that has seemed increasingly elusive over the last two years.

3. Gaza

The US and UK are planning new ways to deliver humanitarian aid to people in the war-torn Gaza Strip. During his State of the Union address, President Biden announced plans to establish a temporary port on the Gaza coast to streamline delivery of much-needed supplies. British Foreign Secretary David Cameron then announced that the UK will join the US in opening an emergency maritime corridor. Israel’s severe restrictions on aid entering Gaza have drained essential supplies to Palestinians in the area, resulting in starvation, dehydration, and deadly disease. Meanwhile, the Israeli military is now denying it opened fire on a Gaza City food distribution site last week, saying troops were firing at “a number of suspects” nearby. Gaza’s health ministry said at least 118 Palestinians were killed in the incident, which drew widespread condemnation.

4. TikTok

A powerful House committee advanced a bill on Thursday that could lead to a nationwide ban against TikTok on all electronic devices. The House Energy and Commerce Committee unanimously approved the measure, which would prohibit TikTok from US app stores unless the social media platform is quickly spun off from its China-linked parent company, ByteDance. If enacted, the bill would give ByteDance 165 days, or a little more than five months, to sell the app. Lawmakers have long sought to challenge TikTok, in part due to unresolved fears that the platform may pose a Chinese government spying risk. About 170 million Americans use TikTok, meaning any restrictive legislation would cause huge tremors across the cultural landscape.

5. Hong Kong

Hong Kong’s government has unveiled new security laws that critics and foreign governments warn could deepen ongoing crackdowns in the city. The bill outlines a range of new national security crimes, including treason, espionage, external interference and disclosure of state secrets, with the most serious offenses punishable by potential life imprisonment. China and Hong Kong’s leaders say the laws are needed to “restore stability” following huge democracy protests in 2019. However, critics say the laws could easily ensnare political criticism, dissent and even business activity that would not be criminalized elsewhere. A previous attempt to pass this suite of laws sparked protests in 2003, but now, things are much different. Many of the city’s leading pro-democracy figures are in jail or have fled, and the city’s legislature has been cleared of any pro-democracy opposition.

TODAY’S NUMBER

$475.6 billion

That’s the value of the goods Mexico sent to the US last year, making it the US’ top exporter. Yes, even over China, whose 2023 US exports totaled $427.2 billion.

TODAY’S QUOTE

“What our society is sharing and seeing on social media is profoundly affecting the way women are viewed and treated in all aspects of our lives.”

— Kara Alaimo, an associate professor of communication at Fairleigh Dickinson University. Today is International Women’s Day, and Dickinson says it’s a perfect time to look at the ways social media is making women and girls less safe.

