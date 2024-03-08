3 men arrested in connection to February homicide in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - On Feb. 11, the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) responded to a suspicious death in the 3600 block of Galley Rd.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a deceased adult man who was later identified as 37-year-old Nathan Riley of Colorado Springs.

According to CSPD, over the next week, arrest warrants were obtained and three men were arrested in connection to the man's death.

43-year-old Brian Baldwin was arrested for First-Degree Murder and First-Degree Burglary. 55-year-old William Dunnington was arrested for Second-Degree Murder and First-Degree Burglary. And 37-year-old Brandon Bohl was arrested for First-Degree Murder. All three men were booked into the El Paso County Jail.

CSPD said this is still an active investigation, and anyone with information or who is a witness to this investigation is asked to call the Colorado Springs Police Department at (719) 444-7000; or if you wish to remain anonymous, you may call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634-STOP (7867) or 1-800-222-8477.