Travel impacts along I-25 following a Hazmat incident

COLORADO, USA (KRDO)-- South Metro Fire Rescue (SMFR) is currently at the scene of a Hazmat incident along I-25.

They sent out a tweet just after 6 a.m., Thursday, March 7th, to alert drivers of travel impacts going northbound at Castle Rock Parkway.

Two lanes going northbound along I-25 are blocked between Happy Canyon and Castle Rock Parkway.

Drivers should expect delays in the area and use alternate routes.

No injuries are being reported at this time.

SMFR says they will continue to update the public with more information as it gets confirmed.

UPDATE 6:48 a.m.: Four people have been taken to the hospital with serious injuries, two of them suffering minor injuries.

The Hazmat team is still on the scene as they work to absorb the spilled diesel fuel.

Colorado State Patrol is now handling the accident investigation.