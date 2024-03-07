Pueblo School District 60 seeking community feedback ahead of search for new Superintendent

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Pueblo School District 60 is on the search for its next Superintendent.

They’ll be hosting a series of public forums to get community feedback and input.

All D60 students, staff, parents, and community members are encouraged to take part in the selection process.

This can be done through an anonymous online survey (available in English and Spanish), or by attending several upcoming Community Forums–three of which, will also offer Spanish translation services.

The first group of meetings will be held on Thursday, March 7th, at Central High School (216 E. Orman Ave.)

There will be three different sessions, starting at 4, 5, and 6 p.m.

The first two meetings, are for D60 teachers and staff, however, the last one at 6 p.m., will be open to all D60 families and community members.

On Friday, March 8th, there will be another Public Forum.

That will run at 9 and 10 a.m. followed by four other sessions at 12, 1, 3, and 4 p.m.

A full schedule is listed below:

9 a.m. at Central High School Non-profit and Business Community Only

10 a.m. at Centennial High School (2525 Montview Dirve) Open to all D60 Families and Community Members Spanish Translation Provided

12 p.m. at East High School (1521 Constitution Road) Non-profit and Business Community Only

1 p.m. at East High School Open to all D60 Families and Community Members Spanish Translation Provided

3 p.m. at South High School (1801 Hollywood Dr.) Non-Profit and Business Community Only

4 p.m. at South High School Open to all D60 Families and Community Members Spanish Translation Provided



Anyone unable to attend the meetings on the above dates is being offered a virtual focus group session on Saturday, March 9th, and Sunday, March 10th from 11-1 p.m.

Visit the school's website here for the Zoom meeting information, as well as more information about the Superintendent search by clicking the link here.