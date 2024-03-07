Placer County seniors being targeted in jewelry theft scam

By Kayla Moeller

Click here for updates on this story

LINCOLN, California (KOVR) — Seniors in the Sun City Lincoln Hills neighborhood in the Placer County city of Lincoln are falling victim to a jewelry theft scam that happens in a matter of seconds.

It’s a neighborhood people call paradise, but police say these seniors are being targeted by a network of thieves.

“I felt so terrible about myself and humiliated that I lost…I’m sorry,” said Ann, a victim of the theft.

The calm and quiet neighborhood is one Ann would refer to as la la land. A frightening experience left her feeling vulnerable and without a sentimental item.

It all began when Ann was out walking her dog, something she does every day. A car pulled beside her. Inside was a couple claiming to be from Dubai and needing help finding the freeway. They then offered a gift for the help.

“She put her hands around my neck and said I have a nice very heavy gold chain, and really this was all very quick,” Ann said.

“I thought maybe it was an angel, but then it was the opposite,” said Carl, Ann’s son.

Ann called her son, saying some people she gave directions to gifted her a necklace. They both thought it was odd, and that’s when Ann realized a swap had happened. Her gold necklace, a family heirloom, was gone.

“It had a great sentimental value, [and] was going to be passed down to my niece and their kids and all that,” Carl said. “And it was gone in a few seconds.”

The Lincoln Police Department is now warning of the scam. The department said in a statement: “The Lincoln Police Department is investigating ongoing jewelry thefts targeting senior citizens in the Sun City neighborhood.”

They added that between July 2023 and March 2024, multiple jewelry thefts have occurred primarily in the Sun City community and nearby shopping centers.

“There’s a lot of stuff happening to the elderly population, and you need to be aware of it,” Sun City resident Ron Swanson said.

“I’m not a stupid woman, but I want to be nice to people. I like people,” Ann said.

She added that she wants to raise awareness about this scam. She said if she had heard of this happening, she may not have been so friendly and willing to help.

“I cannot emphasize that more. It is quick. Within seconds, they have it done and are in their car and gone,” she said.

Ann’s family said that although the heirloom is gone, they are glad she is safe. Lincoln police on Wednesday said they are actively investigating and think it’s a large group of people running the scams.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.