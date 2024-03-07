Skip to Content
News

Investigations underway in Fountain following a fatal traffic accident

Fountain Police Department
By
Published 5:57 AM

FOUNTAIN, Colo. (KRDO)-- Investigations are now underway in Fountain, following a deadly accident involving a pedestrian.

According to the Fountain Police Department, the accident shut down an intersection at Mesa Ridge Parkway and Fountain Mesa Road, just before 1 a.m. on Thursday, March 7th.

Both east and westbound lanes were closed for several hours before they opened back up around 4 a.m.

No word yet as to what caused the accident, as investigations are still underway.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Jaleesia Fobbs

Jaleesia is a Digital Content and Weekend Broadcast Producer for GMC.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content