Investigations underway in Fountain following a fatal traffic accident

FOUNTAIN, Colo. (KRDO)-- Investigations are now underway in Fountain, following a deadly accident involving a pedestrian.

According to the Fountain Police Department, the accident shut down an intersection at Mesa Ridge Parkway and Fountain Mesa Road, just before 1 a.m. on Thursday, March 7th.

Both east and westbound lanes were closed for several hours before they opened back up around 4 a.m.

No word yet as to what caused the accident, as investigations are still underway.