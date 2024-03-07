Fact checking Biden’s State of the Union

By CNN Staff

(CNN) — President Joe Biden delivered the State of the Union address Thursday night.

He made many claims that are misleading and need more context.

Biden on Trump and the national debt

Biden criticized the fiscal management of former President Donald Trump during his State of the Union address, claiming, “They added more to the national debt than any presidential term in American history. Check the numbers.”

Facts First: Biden’s numbers are correct; the national debt rose from about $19.9 trillion to about $27.8 trillion during Trump’s tenure, an increase of about 39% and more than in any other four-year presidential term, in part because of Trump’s major tax cuts. But it is an oversimplification to blame presidents alone for debt incurred during their tenures. Some of the Trump-era increase in the debt was due to the trillions of dollars in emergency Covid-19 pandemic relief spending that passed with bipartisan support and because of spending required by safety-net programs, such as Medicare, Medicaid and Social Security, that were created by previous presidents.

The national debt has continued to increase under Biden. As of the day before Biden’s address, it was about $34.4 trillion, federal figures show – an increase of about 24% during his tenure.

Biden says the economy has added ‘800,000 new manufacturing jobs’ during his administration

Biden claimed that the economy has added “800,000 new manufacturing jobs” during his administration.

Facts first: Biden’s figure is correct. The US economy added 791,000 manufacturing jobs from Biden’s first full month in office, February 2021, through January 2024, the last month for which Bureau of Labor Statistics data is available – though it’s worth noting that the growth largely occurred in 2021 and 2022 (with 746,000 manufacturing jobs added starting in February 2021) before a relatively flat 2023.

Biden on the deficit impact of IRA Medicare provisions

Just as he’s done on the campaign trail, Biden touted his administration’s efforts to reduce the burden of prescription drug costs. In his address, he also pointed out the savings for taxpayers.

“That’s not just saving seniors money, it’s saving taxpayers money,” Biden said, referring to the Inflation Reduction Act, which contained several measures to reduce drug prices. “We cut the federal deficit by $160 billion.”

Facts First: It’s true that two of the main drug price provisions in the Inflation Reduction Act, which Democrats pushed through Congress in 2022, are expected to reduce the deficit by $160 billion, according to the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office. In total, the law’s drug measures are expected to reduce the deficit by $237 billion, though delaying the implementation of a Trump administration drug rebate rule accounts for the difference.

The Inflation Reduction Act authorized Medicare to negotiate the prices of certain costly prescription drugs for the first time. This measure is expected to save $98.5 billion over a decade, according to the CBO. Negotiations for the initial 10 drugs are underway. The final prices will be made public by September and take effect in 2026.

The law also requires drugmakers to pay a rebate to the federal government if they raise the prices of certain medications faster than the rate of inflation. This is expected to save $63.2 billion over a decade, according to the CBO.

Biden and the deficit

Biden said: “I have been delivering real results in fiscally responsible ways.”

“We’ve already cut the federal deficit – we’ve already cut the federal deficit of over $1 trillion,” he said.

Facts First: Biden’s claim leaves out such critical context that it is misleading. While the annual federal budget deficit was more than $1 trillion lower in the 2023 fiscal year than it was in both the 2020 fiscal year (under President Donald Trump) and the 2021 fiscal year (partially under Trump and partially under Biden), analysts have repeatedly noted that Biden’s own actions, including laws he has signed and executive orders he has issued, have had the overall effect of worsening annual deficits, not reducing them. As in past remarks, Biden didn’t explain that the primary reason the deficit fell by a record amount during his tenure was that it had skyrocketed to a record high at the end of Trump’s term because of bipartisan emergency pandemic relief spending, then fell as expected when that spending expired as planned.

“The deficit is a trillion dollars lower, roughly, than when President Biden took office. That’s true. But that’s driven not because he ‘reduced’ the deficit by a trillion dollars, but because when he took office it was the middle of Covid and we had been temporarily injecting huge sums of money into the economy,” Marc Goldwein, senior vice president at the Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget, an advocacy group that promotes deficit reduction and tracks the issue, said in a February interview.

The deficit hit a record of about $3.1 trillion under Trump amid the hefty pandemic-related spending in fiscal 2020. The deficit then fell under Trump and Biden in fiscal 2021 (to about $2.8 trillion) and again under Biden in fiscal 2022 (to about $1.4 trillion). But it then rose in fiscal 2023 (to about $1.7 trillion). And the jump from 2022 to 2023 would have been much bigger, from about $1 trillion in 2022 to about $2 trillion in 2023, if not for a Treasury Department accounting decision related to the Biden student debt cancellation program the Supreme Court blocked before it came into effect.

The nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office projects that the deficit will decline slightly in fiscal 2024, to about $1.5 trillion. Regardless, all of the Biden-era deficits are among the biggest in US history.

Factors out of a president’s control, like interest rates hikes, have played a role in keeping deficits high under Biden. And Biden has signed some deficit-fighting bills; his signature Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 is expected to bring down deficits by a total of more than $230 billion over a decade, while the Fiscal Responsibility Act of 2023 is expected to cut a cumulative $1.5 trillion from federal deficits over a decade.

Still, Biden’s actions have clearly added to deficits. These actions include a pandemic relief law, a bipartisan infrastructure law, a bipartisan law to spur semiconductor manufacturing, a boost to food stamp benefits and an extension of the Trump-era pandemic pause on federal student loan repayments.

Biden can fairly say that his policies have contributed to a strong economic recovery that has boosted tax revenues and thus eaten into deficits. On the whole, though, Goldwein said deficits under Biden have been “higher than they otherwise would have been because of legislation President Biden has signed into law and executive actions he’s taken.”

Biden claims record ‘15 million new jobs’ in three years

Biden claimed the economy created a record 15 million jobs in the first three years of his term.

Facts First: Biden’s claim is correct: the US economy added about 14.8 million jobs between Biden’s first full month in office, February 2021, and January 2024, more jobs than were added in any previous four-year presidential term. However, it’s important to note that Biden took office in an unusual pandemic context that makes meaningful comparison to other periods very difficult.

Biden became president less than a year after the US economy had shed nearly 22 million jobs over two months, March 2020 and April 2020, because of the Covid-19 pandemic. The jobs recovery then began immediately after that, under then-President Donald Trump, but there was still an unprecedented hole to fill when Biden took office.

Nonetheless, Biden is free to argue that his stimulus legislation and other policies have helped the country gain jobs faster than it otherwise would have. The US has had an extraordinarily strong labor market under Biden, and its overall economic recovery from the pandemic has outpaced those of many other major countries.

Biden on the corporate minimum tax

Biden cited a 2021 report from the Institute on Taxation and Economic Policy think tank that found that 55 of the country’s largest corporations had made $40 billion in profit in their previous fiscal year but not paid any federal corporate income taxes. He said, “Remember in 2020, 55 of the biggest companies in America made $40 billion and paid zero in federal income taxes. Zero. Not anymore. Thanks to the law I wrote and we signed, big companies have to pay a minimum of 15%.”

Facts First: Biden’s “not anymore” claim is false, an exaggeration. While his 15% corporate minimum tax will reduce the number of big companies that don’t pay any federal taxes, it’s not true that “not anymore” will any big company – such as the ones on the list of 55 companies Biden mentioned – ever do so. That’s because the minimum tax, on the “book income” companies report to investors, only applies to companies with at least $1 billion in average annual income. According to the Institute on Taxation and Economic Policy, only 14 of the companies on its list of 55 non-payers reported having US pre-tax income of at least $1 billion.

In other words, there will clearly still be some large and profitable corporations paying no federal income tax despite the existence of the tax. The exact number is not known.

Matthew Gardner, a senior fellow at the Institute on Taxation and Economic Policy, told CNN in 2022 that the new tax is “an important step forward from the status quo” and that it would raise substantial revenue, but he also said: “I wouldn’t want to assert that the minimum tax will end the phenomenon of zero-tax profitable corporations. A more accurate phrasing would be to say that the minimum tax will *help* ensure that *the most profitable* corporations pay at least some federal income tax.”

There are lots of nuances to the tax; you can read more specifics here. Asked for comment in early 2023, when Biden made a similar claim, a White House official told CNN: “The Inflation Reduction Act ensures the wealthiest corporations pay a 15% minimum tax, precisely the corporations the President focused on during the campaign and in office.”

Biden claims that violent crime has fallen to lowest levels in ‘more than 50 years’

Biden claimed during his State of the Union address Thursday night that violent crime has fallen to one of its lowest levels in “more than 50 years.”

Facts First: This is true, at least based on preliminary 2023 data that should be treated with caution. The preliminary 2023 data published by the FBI, running through the third quarter of the year, showed that violent crime was down 8.2% compared to the same period in 2022 – a decline that would be “historically large” for a year, crime data expert Jeff Asher wrote in a December article. Asher wrote: “The quarterly data shows violent crime down in big cities, small cities, suburban counties, and rural counties, pretty much across the board.”

Asher, co-founder of the firm AH Datalytics, told CNN in late February that, if the decline in reported violent crime for the full year of 2023 ended up being greater than 1.6%, 2023 would have the lowest violent crime rate since 1970. The 2022 rate was the second-lowest since 1970, worse than only 2019.

As always, whether crime is rising or falling, it’s important to note that it is notoriously difficult to pinpoint the reasons that crime has increased or decreased at any given time, since there is a long list of economic, social and political factors at play; the impact of the president is unclear.

Biden on Covid-19 deaths

Biden, as he was discussing the state of the country four years earlier, said more than 1 million American lives were lost to Covid-19, implying it was under the Trump administration

Facts First: Biden’s figure needs context. Many lives were lost to Covid-19 during the Trump administration, but the US didn’t reach its millionth death until May 2022 when Biden was in office.

While there were a significant number of lives lost to Covid during the Trump administration, on President Donald Trump’s last full day in office the US death count reached at least 400,000, according to Johns Hopkins University. At that point during the pandemic there had been a winter surge in cases and someone was dying from the virus in the US every 26 seconds, according to KFF, a health policy and research organization. The death rate from Covid-19 in the US at the time was lower than in many other countries, but with the country’s large population, the death numbers exceeded all other countries at that time.

Officially the US surpassed a million deaths from Covid in May 2022 during the Biden administration. As of this February, more than 1.18 million people in the US have died from Covid-19 according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

