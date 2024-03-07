Crew of the giant Icon of the Seas cruise ship rescues 14 people adrift in the sea

MIAMI (AP) — Authorities say the crew of what is considered the world’s largest cruise ship rescued 14 people clinging to a small boat adrift on the ocean. Passengers aboard the Icon of the Seas captured video of the crew using a small vessel to ferry the group to the safety of the cruise ship on Sunday. Passengers say the cruise had begun in Miami, and the ship was headed for Honduras when the rescue happened. Passenger Alessandra Amodio says that after the rescue, the cruise ship’s captain announced that the crew had rescued 14 people stranded at sea for eight days.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.