3 charged in trafficking and prostitution ring at Frederick massage parlors

By Blair Young

FREDERICK, Maryland (WBAL) — Three women are facing multiple charges stemming from their involvement in an alleged prostitution ring at several Frederick area massage parlors.

According to the Frederick Police Department, in January 2024, they received several tips about suspected illegal prostitution activities at several massage parlors in the area. After an investigation, several search warrants were executed on March 4 at the following locations:

1337 Taney Avenue, Frederick, Maryland 1446 Key Parkway, Frederick, Maryland Two Sisters – 178 Thomas Johnson Drive, Suite 103, Frederick, Maryland TCM Aroma Therapy – 1517 W. Patrick Street, Suite C8, Frederick, Maryland Aromatherapy Body Rub – 93 S. McCain Drive, Suite 2, Frederick, Maryland 2023 Lexus RX350 Police said that three women were taken into custody and face several charges, including fourth-degree sex offense and prostitution. Jinchan Yang, 37, Xiaohing Wan, 48, and Yuxia Chang, 45, are all facing charges related to this investigation.

The investigation was a coordinated effort among the Frederick Police Department, Frederick City Code/Permit Enforcement, Frederick County State’s Attorney’s Office, Frederick County Sheriff’s Office, and Homeland Security Investigation.

