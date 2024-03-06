North Carolina schools chief loses primary to home-schooling parent critical of ‘radical agendas’

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina’s public schools superintendent and some state legislators won’t be returning to their positions in 2025 after primary defeats. Superintendent of Public Instruction Catherine Truitt narrowly lost Tuesday’s Republican primary to Michele Morrow. Morrow is a home-schooling parent who has accused public schools of indoctrinating students with left-leaning views on race and gender. Truitt is in her first term. Morrow will face Democrat Mo Green in the general election. Two other Council of State races could be heading to May runoffs after first-place finishers failed to receive more than 30% of the vote in GOP primaries. State Sen. Mike Woodard and state Rep. Kevin Crutchfield lost their primaries.

