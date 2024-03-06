Frozen in time: Families of those on missing Flight 370 cannot shake off their grief without answers

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — Over the past decade, Grace Subathirai Nathan graduated from law school, got married, opened a law firm and had two babies. But part of her is frozen in time, still in denial over the loss of her mother on a missing Malaysia Airlines plane in 2014. There has been no funeral service, and Grace still speaks of her mother in the present tense. The Malaysian lawyer has channeled her grief into keeping alive the quest for answers in the mysterious disappearance of flight MH370 that has ripped many families apart. Many other families are coping with grief in different ways 10 years on, but one thing is constant: their quest for answers.

