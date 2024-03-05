What to know for Super Tuesday presidential primaries

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Colorado is one of 15 states casting their votes for the biggest day of the primary election.

With over 3.5 million registered voters in Colorado, El Paso County is leading the state in voter turnout, according to data from the Colorado Secretary of State.

Democrats and Republicans have the opportunity to voice support for their party’s next potential presidential nominee.

On the Republican side -- former President Donald Trump is up against former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley.

On the Democratic ticket, president Joe Biden is seeking re-election against challenger Dean Phillips.

While it is too late to mail-in votes, Coloradans can still register to vote, receive a ballot, and vote in-person at a voting center today until 7 p.m.

“Colorado is considered the nation's gold standard to cast a ballot and also for our security, because we pride ourselves in both having accessible and secure elections. One of the new innovations from 2020 is the ability to track your ballot from when it is sent to you to when it's counted in the signature checks,” Secretary of State, Jena Griswold said.

Coloradans who are affiliated with the Republican or Democratic party will receive only the ballot of that party.

Unaffiliated voters will receive a ballot for each party, but are reminded to cast only one.

Former President Trump is on the ballot and votes for him will count; following Monday's decision by the United States Supreme Court.

Super Tuesday voters have until 7 o'clock tonight to bring their ballots to any of the 20+ voting centers in Colorado springs, which can be found here.