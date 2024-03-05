Grass fire burning near Rush east of Colorado Springs

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - There is a grass fire burning North of Big Springs Rd. and west of Holtwood Rd. near Yoder, Colorado.

Yoder is east of Colorado Springs, past Ellicott.

The El Paso County Sheriff's Office says that Hanover, Edison, and Simla units are responding.

12:00 p.m. Update: There is a pre-evacuation for south of Judge Orr Rd, west of N Holtwood Rd/County Rd 133, north of Big Springs Rd, and east of N Rush Rd.

The size of the fire is unclear at this time. This is a developing story.