Czech, French leaders pledge support for Ukraine and look for new ways to help

PRAGUE (AP) — The Czech and French presidents say their countries are united in their support for Ukraine and are ready to look for new ways of helping the Ukrainians succeed in their fight against Russia. French President Emmanuel Macron says “Russia must not win the war.” Czech President Petr Pavel, who hosted Macron in Prague on Tuesday, said that all options had to be considered but ruled out deploying combat troops in Ukraine. Macron floated the idea last week but it prompted an outcry from other leaders. Macron said in Prague that European nations cannot put constraints on themselves when Russia has no limits, including threatening use of nuclear weapons. He said: “We must be rational about the reality of the situation playing out in Europe.”

