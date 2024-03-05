Colorado’s Top Consumer Reports of 2023

COLORADO (KRDO) -- A new report reveals Colorado's top consumer complaints for 2023. According to the Colorado Department of Law: Colorado consumers filed over 20,000 complaints last year. That's up 14% from 2022.

Taking the top spot with just under 1,700 complaints were retail sails. That includes anything from unauthorized membership subscriptions to delivery issues. In second place, as professional services with over 1,000 complaints which include complaints regarding warranties, business reports, or legal-related services. Other top spots included: debt collections, business impersonations, credit sales, and telecommunications.

This report comes as Colorado participates in National Consumer Protection Week. If you witness a scam, or fraud or have other complaints, you can report them at the Stop Fraud Colorado website.