Colorado Veterans Center holding small business workshops

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Veterans Business Outreach Center is hosting free financial planning workshops over the next two weeks. These will be a series of classes for anyone who might have any business-lender concerns.

The workshops will discuss how to access funding and make sure the money you're getting back is used effectively. The series kicks off this morning, March 5th, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Catalyst Campus for Technology and Innovation. That's just off Pikes Peak Avenue near Memorial Park.

This lesson will be one of three seminars so if you can't attend today there will be two more on March 12th and 19th at the same time and place. If you are interested in registering for these events visit the Veterans Center website.