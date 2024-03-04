Teen identified as victim of fatal shooting at Colorado Springs park

COLORADO SPRING, Colo. (KRDO) - On Wednesday, Feb. 28, the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) responded to a shots fired call at High Meadows Park on the northeast side of the city.

A short time later, CSPD also received a call from a business in the area of N. Carefree Ave. and N. Powers Blvd. reporting two juvenile males with gunshot wounds.

CSPD said officers determined the two juvenile males with gunshot wounds were involved in the shooting at the park. One of them sustained serious, life-threatening injuries and later died at the hospital as a result of those injuries. The other juvenile was treated and later released.

The El Paso County Coroner's Office conducted an autopsy of the deceased juvenile male and has identified him as a 17-year-old from Colorado Springs. In accordance with Colorado Revised Statute 24-72-304 (Riley’s Law), CSPD will not be providing any other identifying information.

According to CSPD, a suspect in the shooting is not in custody at this time. The department said this is not believed to be a random act of violence and detectives continue to investigate the circumstances of this incident, including the development of potential suspect information.

Anyone with information or who was a witness to this incident is asked to call the Colorado Springs Police Department at (719) 444-7000; or if you wish to remain anonymous, you may call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634-STOP (7867) or 1-800-222-8477.