Sunny & seasonable for your Monday

A quiet start to the week with mainly sunny skies and seasonable temperatures.

TODAY: Sunny to partly cloudy skies and mild temperatures today with highs in the low and mid-50s.

TONIGHT: Clear skies and cold overnight with Tuesday morning lows in the low and mid-20s.

EXTENDED: Partly cloudy skies and a few isolated showers possible Tuesday afternoon with highs in the 40s and 50s. Our next weather maker enters the picture on Thursday and Friday with rain and snow showers. Colder Friday with highs in the 30s and low-40s. We'll dry out and warm back up heading into the weekend.