Denver Broncos release quarterback Russell Wilson

DENVER, Colo. (KRDO) - The Denver Broncos announced on their X, formerly Twitter, that they notified QB Russell Wilson that he will be released after the league year begins on March 13.

A statement from General Manager George Paton and Head Coach Sean Payton is below.

We’ve notified QB Russell Wilson that he will be released after the league year begins March 13.



A statement from GM George Paton and HC Sean Payton: pic.twitter.com/EJO5mNMjew — Denver Broncos (@Broncos) March 4, 2024

Wilson issued a statement on his X account thanking Broncos Country for "welcoming his family with open arms," thanked his teammates and several others, and said he is excited for what's next.

Thank You Broncos Country 🙏🏾 - #3 pic.twitter.com/3IoVheYVyI — Russell Wilson (@DangeRussWilson) March 4, 2024