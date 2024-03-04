Denver Broncos release quarterback Russell Wilson
DENVER, Colo. (KRDO) - The Denver Broncos announced on their X, formerly Twitter, that they notified QB Russell Wilson that he will be released after the league year begins on March 13.
A statement from General Manager George Paton and Head Coach Sean Payton is below.
We’ve notified QB Russell Wilson that he will be released after the league year begins March 13.— Denver Broncos (@Broncos) March 4, 2024
A statement from GM George Paton and HC Sean Payton: pic.twitter.com/EJO5mNMjew
Wilson issued a statement on his X account thanking Broncos Country for "welcoming his family with open arms," thanked his teammates and several others, and said he is excited for what's next.
Thank You Broncos Country 🙏🏾 - #3 pic.twitter.com/3IoVheYVyI— Russell Wilson (@DangeRussWilson) March 4, 2024
