Denver Broncos release quarterback Russell Wilson

today at 2:26 PM
Published 2:30 PM

DENVER, Colo. (KRDO) - The Denver Broncos announced on their X, formerly Twitter, that they notified QB Russell Wilson that he will be released after the league year begins on March 13.

A statement from General Manager George Paton and Head Coach Sean Payton is below.

Wilson issued a statement on his X account thanking Broncos Country for "welcoming his family with open arms," thanked his teammates and several others, and said he is excited for what's next.

Emily Arseneau

Emily is the Digital Content Director for KRDO NewsChannel 13 Learn more about her here.

