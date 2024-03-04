As 13-year-old boy faces rare form of cancer, family focuses on making memories

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - As 13-year-old Davion Miles faces a rare form of cancer, he and his family are focusing on finding joy every day and making lasting memories.

Davion and his mother Bianca Bean say the shocking diagnosis came on August 8, 2023, after Davion told his mom he was feeling pain in his bladder and was unable to use the restroom.

At the hospital, Davion was taken in for testing and the family soon learned his body was full of tumors. Bianca and Davion learned he had Desmoplastic Small Round Cell Tumors, tumors that grow in the pelvic area and abdomen.

"As a parent, you want to be able to fix it, and the hard part is not having all the answers," said Bianca.

Davion admits the diagnosis and the past few months have been very difficult.

"Just some days I'm just sitting there, pretty sure I'm going kind of mad, too," said Davion. "Like, this happens to me? Come on. The side effects are what makes it terrible."

Bianca has transitioned to taking care of him full-time. She says through thick and thin, they're praying and tackling this as a team.

"There are so many different pieces that unless you experience that, you just wouldn't happen to know, and it becomes overwhelming," said Bianca.

Still, despite the difficulties, she wants to make sure Davion's everyday routine is not only defined by medical appointments but by adventure.

Davion has a long bucket list of activities he hopes to do in the coming months.

Bianca says the goal is to make each day better than the last.

If you'd like to help Davion and his family get through this tough time and cross some of the items off his bucket list, you can donate at this verified fundraiser.