2024 Blue Collar Tour wraps up at a Colorado Springs high school

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - High school students interested in blue collar trades got a one-of-a-kind experience.

The Western Welding Academy wrapped up its nationwide tour in Colorado Springs.

The 2024 Blue Collar Tour teaches students the value of technical education and opportunities within welding.

High school students from Power Technical got the chance to do just that.

With a shortage of trade workers nationwide, each year Western Welding Academy hits the road for their Blue Collar Tour.

From construction and welding to fire science and machining, the tour provides students the opportunity of learning the different avenues technical education offers.

Organizers say Power Technical is the only school in Colorado that was chosen to take part due to the schools level of engagement in welding.

As they wrap up seeing 30 schools in 60 days, the creative director says it's all about opening students minds to new opportunities.

"It's an incredible feeling when you get to see first hand, maybe a kid has never even experienced welding before... a light bulb just goes off and you can just see them transform in the moment," Beau Barkley said.

9th through 12th graders will take what they are learned today and will be able to apply it.

Wile students got to try out welding, they also had a chance to win prizes and network with professionals.

With the hope of engaging, motivating, and inspiring students to consider trade jobs, Western Welding Academy says they hope to keep the wheels turning for students all over.