COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - A portion of southbound I-25 is closed due to a crash and vehicle fire.

Just after 8 a.m. on Sunday, Colorado State Patrol announced I-25 southbound near the Pikes Peak International Raceway is closed.

Fire and police crews are currently on scene and are advising drivers to exit at mile marker 122 and take the frontage road south.

KRDO13 is on scene working to get more information.