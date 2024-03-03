Supreme Court may announce at least one opinion Monday as US waits for word on Trump ballot case

By John Fritze, CNN

(CNN) — The Supreme Court may hand down at least one opinion on Monday, according to a new post on the court’s website. The announcement is certain to drive speculation that the justices are prepared to decide whether former President Donald Trump is eligible to appear on Colorado’s presidential ballot.

The court never discloses in advance which opinions it will issue. However, the justices may wish to decide the Trump matter before Colorado voters head to the polls this week for the Super Tuesday primary.

Trump’s name will appear on Colorado’s ballot regardless – the ballots were printed weeks ago. But without a ruling from the Supreme Court, there was no guarantee that voters who picked the former president would have their choice counted if the justices decided he was ineligible to serve. Also at stake: whether Trump’s name can appear on general election ballots in November.

The ruling may also decide the matter for other states that have similar challenges pending. A judge in Illinois removed Trump from that state’s ballot on Wednesday, though the decision was put on hold to give the former president time to appeal.

The Supreme Court heard arguments February 8 in a challenge to Trump’s eligibility under the 14th Amendment’s “insurrectionist clause.” Six Colorado voters claimed he disqualified himself because of his remarks on January 6, 2021, leading up to the attack on the US Capitol.

A majority of the justices – both conservative and liberal – appeared to have concerns with the claim during those arguments and seemed to back Trump’s position.

