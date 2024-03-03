Malaysia may renew hunt for missing flight MH370, 10 years after its disappearance

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — Malaysia’s government says it may renew the hunt for missing Malaysia Airlines flight MH370 after a U.S. technology firm proposed a fresh search in the southern Indian Ocean where the plane is believed to have crashed. The plane with 239 people aboard vanished a decade ago while en route from Kuala Lumpur to Beijing. Transport Minister Anthony Loke said Sunday Texas-based Ocean Infinity proposed another “no find, no fee” search, expanding from the site where it first looked in 2018. He said he has invited the company to meet him to evaluate new evidence it has to find the plane’s final resting place.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.