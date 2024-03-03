Crews continue to battle the Boggsville Fire in Bent County

BENT COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - The Boggsville Fire near Las Animas and Fort Lyon continues to burn over a thousand acres into Sunday morning.

At last check with officials from the Bent County Sheriffs office, the fire grew overnight to 1,030 acres and is still 0% contained.

Currently, the fire is in the bend of the Arkansas River and officials say as long as it stays on that side of the river, there is no threat to nearby homes.

Pre-evacuation orders have been given to those along County Road 13-15, as well as north of the Arkansas River and south of Highway 50.

According to Bent County officials, over 200 people were evacuated from Fort Lyon on Saturday, but were given the green light to return to their homes late Saturday evening.

The fire is burning in Bent County, which is about two hours from Colorado Springs and about an hour east on Highway 50 from Pueblo.

Bent County officials, multiple agencies are on scene fighting the fire.

KRDO13 will update this article with more information.