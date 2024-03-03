Skip to Content
Colorado Springs police investigating a deadly car fire

KRDO
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Colorado Springs police are investigating a deadly car crash that happend on North Academy Blvd.

Around 8 p.m. Saturday night, the Colorado Springs Fire Department responded to a car on fire.

Investigators say the car failed to navigate a curve, causing them to roll their car and catch fire while still inside.

North Academy Blvd. was closed for several hours, but has since reopened.

Colorado Springs Police Department's Major Crash Team has assumed responsibility for the investigation.

Paige Reynolds

