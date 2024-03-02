New Massachusetts license plate honors Springfield native Dr. Seuss

By Web Staff

SPRINGFIELD, Massachusetts (WBZ) — The Massachusetts RMV is offering a new license plate that honors Springfield native Theodore Geisel, better known as Dr. Seuss.

The new Dr. Seuss specialty license plate features the Cat in the Hat and arrives just in time for March 2, which would have been Geisel’s 120th birthday.

The plate costs $40 and proceeds will benefit museums in his hometown of Springfield.

