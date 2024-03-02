Migrant brawl at reception center in Panama’s Darien region destroys shelter
PANAMA CITY (AP) — A disturbance among migrants and eventually with Panamanian border police resulted in the destruction of various vehicles and at least 10 modules of a migrant camp in the country’s Darien region. Panamanian authorities said Saturday that at least 44 migrants were arrested in the aftermath at a temporary migrant reception center in San Vicente, where migrants emerging from the treacherous Darien jungle that covers the Colombia-Panama border register with Panamanian authorities. More than 500,000 migrants crossed the Darien last year as they migrated north toward the United States, more than doubling the previous year’s record.