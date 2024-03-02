Liberty’s historic season ends in state semis
The Liberty Lancers put together their best season since 2001 by advancing to the 4A state semifinal.
Despite two goals from captain Ethan Graber, and a stellar performance by goalie Logan Gabrielson, the Lancers fell in a 4-3 thriller to Summit.
Liberty overcame a 2-0 second period deficit with Graber scoring the Lancers' first goal. Micah Newton later tied the game at 2.
Graber's second goal evened things up at 3-3, but Summit rallied late to steal the game.
Even in a tough loss, Graber loved the fight his team showed all game, and all season.
"Being the captain (my) junior and senior year, I could not be more proud of these boys," Graber said after the game. "I would not want to do it with anyone else. It's been a hell of a ride. Making it to the semis (for the) first time since 2001. We can't be disappointed in that... Hey, these boys did a hell of a job. I can't take any credit for it. All of them. Every single one of them put all of their heart into this. And I couldn't ask for a better team."