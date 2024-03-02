Brit Awards 2024: See who took home the top prizes
By Dan Heching, CNN
(CNN) — The Brit Awards – the top prize in music in the United Kingdom – is unfolding in London on Saturday, and some of the biggest names from pop to rock from around the world are hoping to walk away with a statuette or three.
English singer-songwriter RAYE leads the contenders and has the most nominations ever at the Brits, with seven. Her debut album “My 21st Century Blues” earned high praise last year, and that is reflected in her multiple nods, including artist of the year, album of the year and best new artist, as well as R&B act and pop act. RAYE also already won the songwriter of the year award ahead of the ceremony.
Along with RAYE, the artist of the year nominees include Dua Lipa, Arlo Parks, Jessie Ware, Little Simz and Olivia Dean, marking a significant improvement from last year’s crop of contenders, which didn’t include a singe female-identifying act.
In the best new artist category, RAYE is joined by Mahalia, Olivia Dean, PinkPantheress and Yussef Dayes.
The Brit Awards event, taking place at the O2 Arena in London, is being hosted by Maya Jama, Roman Kemp and Clara Amfo. Announced performers set to take the stage include Dua Lipa, Kylie Minogue, RAYE, Tate McRae, Jungle and more. Minogue is also set to receive the coveted global icon award.
Below find a complete list of nominees. Winners will be indicated in bold.
Song of the Year
Calvin Harris/Ellie Goulding, “Miracle”
Cassio, Raye, D-Block, “Prada”
Central Cee, “Let Go”
Dave, Central Cee, “Sprinter”
Dua Lipa, “Dance the Night Away”
Ed Sheeran, “Eyes Closed”
J Hus, Drake, “Who Told You”
Kenya Grace, “Strangers”
Lewis Capaldi, “Wish You the Best”
PinkPantheress, “Boys a Liar”
RAYE, 070 Shake, “Escapism” *WINNER
Rudimental, Charlotte Plank, Vibe Chemistry, “Dancing is Healing”
Stormzy, Debbie, “Firebabe”
Switch Disco, Ella Henderson, “React”
Venbee, Goddard, “Messy in Heaven”
Album of the Year
Blur, “The Ballad of Darren”
J Hus, “Beautiful and Brutal Yard”
Little Simz, “No Thank You”
RAYE, “My 21st Century Blues”
Young Fathers, “Heavy Heavy”
Best New Artist
Mahalia
Olivia Dean
PinkPantheress
RAYE
Yussef Dayes
Artist of the Year
Arlo Parks
Central Cee
Dua Lipa
Fred Again
J Hus
Jessie Ware
Little Simz
Olivia Dean
RAYE
Group of the Year
Blur
Chase & Status
Headie One and K-Trap
Jungle *WINNER
Young Fathers
International Group of the Year
Blink-182
Boygenius
Foo Fighters
Gabriels
Paramore
Alternative/Rock Act
Blur
Bring Me the Horizon
The Rolling Stones
Young Fathers
Yussef Dayes
Dance Act
Barry Can’t Swim
Becky Hill
Calvin Harris
Fred Again
Romy
R&B Act
Cleo Sol
Jorja Smith
Mahalia
RAYE
SAULT
Pop Act
Calvin Harris
Charli XCX
Dua Lipa
Olivia Dean
RAYE
Hip Hop/Rap/Grime Act
Casisdead
Central Cee
Dave
J Hus
Little Simz
International Artist of the Year
Asake
Burna Boy
Caroline Polachek
CMAT
Kylie Minogue
Lana Del Rey
Miley Cyrus
Olivia Rodrigo
SZA
Taylor Swift
International Song of the Year
Billie Eilish, “What Was I Made For”
David Kushner, “Daylight”
Doja Cat, “Paint the Town Red”
Jazzy, “Giving Me”
Libianca, “People”
Meghan Trainor, “Made You Look”
Miley Cyrus, “Flowers”
Noah Kahan, “Stick Season”
Oliver Tree, Robin Schulz, “Miss You”
Olivia Rodrigo, “Vampire”
Peggy Gou, “(It Goes Like) Na Na Na”
Rema, “Calm Down”
SZA, “Kill Bill”
Tate McCrae, “Greedy”
Rising Star
Caity Baser
Sekou
The Last Dinner Party *WINNER
