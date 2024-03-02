Air Force Academy grieving the loss of cadet killed in a motorcycle crash and employee found dead

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The U.S. Air Force Academy (USAFA) is grieving after the loss of two community members in the span of 48 hours.

According to USAFA, 21-year-old Cadet 2nd Class Tristen Burton was killed Thursday in a motorcycle crash off-base. Officials say Mrs. Chong Hirthler, a civilian employee who worked on the base for 23 years in food service, was found dead in her car Wednesday.

Lieutenant General Richard M. Clark, the USAFA superintendent, described Tristen Burton as a "trusted peer and respected wingman, who excelled in the classroom and in the gym as an avid weightlifter."

Clark said Burton, who came to the Air Force Academy from Granger, Texas, was studying mechanical engineering in hopes of becoming a special warfare officer.

According to a USAFA press release, Clark and other senior leaders notified Burton's Cadet Squadron of the crash before classes began Friday. They notified the entire Cadet Wing at 7 a.m.

Col. Dan Werner, 10th Air Base Wing deputy commander, described Chong as a "dedicated 23-year member of our Mitchell Hall Food Service team."

“She was well-known and loved across the 10th Air Base Wing, the Preparatory

School, and throughout the Cadet Area. Cadets, faculty and staff enjoyed her thoughtfulness and mentorship," said Werner. "She will be missed by everyone.”

USAFA officials say one of Chong's family members reached out to the Academy Wednesday when she was late returning home from work. First responders discovered Chong in her parked car.

The Academy says their chaplains, mental health professionals, and leaders will be offering support to community members throughout the weekend.