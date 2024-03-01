Writer for conservative media outlet surrenders to face Capitol riot charges

WASHINGTON (AP) — A Texas-based writer for a conservative media outlet has surrendered to authorities to face charges that he joined a mob’s attack on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. Steve Baker, who has written articles about the riot for Blaze News, was released from custody after he made his initial court appearance in Dallas on Friday. He faces four misdemeanor charges. The FBI says Baker entered the Capitol through a broken door, joined the mob at the barricaded doors to the House chamber and antagonized police officers in another part of the building. One of Baker’s attorneys accused the Justice Department of selective prosecution.

