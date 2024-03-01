Woodland Park School District announces plan to consolidate elementary schools

WOODLAND PARK, Colo. (KRDO) - The Woodland Park School District issued a release Friday announcing plans to consolidate elementary schools.

According to the district, classes will not be held at Gateway Elementary in the fall and both Columbine and Summit Elementary Schools will expand enrollment space to accommodate the students who are currently attending Gateway.

The district said the decision "aims to ensure the sustainability and enhancement of the district's educational offering while right-sizing facilities and staffing for current enrollment."

The district also stated in its release that the consolidation will "create a more appropriate balance between staff and students, optimizing resources to provide an enhanced educational experience with highly qualified teachers."

In regards to Gateway Elementary teachers, the district said it is "working collaboratively to ensure affected staff members have opportunities to contribute their skills and expertise elsewhere within the district."

According to the district, starting in the '24/'25 academic year, students who would have attended Gateway Elementary can enroll at either Summit Elementary or Columbine Elementary.

"We are confident this strategic consolidation will enable us to provide a more robust and sustainable educational experience for our students," said Superintendent Ken Witt. "While this decision is undoubtedly difficult, it is essential to adapt to the changing dynamics of education and continue delivering the highest quality learning environment for our students."

For more information, visit http://wpsdk12.org