Grammy-winning Iranian singer, awarded over Mahsa Amini protest anthem, sentenced to prison

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — An Iranian singer who won a Grammy presented by U.S. first lady Jill Biden has been sentenced to more than three years in prison over his anthem supporting the 2022 protests over the death of Mahsa Amini. Shervin Hajipour posted on Instagram on Friday what appeared to be part of the judgment against him. It said Hajipour received a three-year, eight-month sentence on charges of “for the propaganda against the system” and “encouraging people to protest.” The post came on the same day that Iran held its parliamentary election. The court issued its sentence in part because it found he hadn’t properly expressed regret over publishing the song.

