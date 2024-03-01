Skip to Content
Fatal Crash shuts down Austin Bluffs near UCCS

Published 7:41 PM

A fatal crash Friday evening shut down all lanes of Austin Bluffs in front of the University of Colorado - Colorado Springs.

CSPD says the crash happened just before 5pm at the intersection of Austin Bluffs and Meadow Lane.

The motorcyclist, a male, died at the scene after colliding with a passenger vehicle.

No one else was hurt.

A CSPD supervisor was unable to say who was at fault or whether anyone will be cited, as that is part of the investigation.

Austin Bluffs is expected to remain closed until at least 8:30pm to allow investigators to document the scene.

