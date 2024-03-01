Dengue cases in Peru are surging, fueled by mosquitoes and high temperatures brought by El Niño

PIURA, Peru (AP) — Peru is suffering a growing problem of dengue cases. One of the most affected cities is Piura, in the country’s north. With 5,275 dengue cases, Piura was by Friday the second most affected Peruvian city by dengue. But few days ago, it was the first one. Peru has registered more than 34,000 cases in the first seven weeks of this year, twice as high as in the same period in 2023, according to the health ministry. The government declared a health emergency in most of its provinces on Monday due to the growing number of cases, which come at a time of high temperatures caused by El Niño

