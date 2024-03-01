Chick-fil-A tells people to throw away Polynesian sauce cups over allergy concerns

By Jordan Valinsky, CNN

New York (CNN) — Chick-fil-A is telling customers to “please discard” Polynesian sauce dipping cups that were ordered over the past few weeks.

“The Polynesian Sauce dipping cups may contain a different sauce that includes wheat and soy allergens,” Chick-fil-A said in a short note on its website.

The cups were given out at its restaurants between February 14 and February 27. Customers can call the company at (866) 232-2040 with questions.

Polynesian sauce is one of Chick-fil-A’s most popular dips, described on its website as a “sweet and sour sauce with a strong, tangy flavor.” It’s been on the chain’s menu for 40 years and has become so popular that it’s now sold in grocery stores.

Chick-fil-A did not immediately respond to CNN’s request for comment.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.