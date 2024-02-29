Porter scores 30 points, Nuggets hold off Heat’s 4th-quarter rally in 103-97 victory

DENVER (AP) — Michael Porter Jr. had 30 points to help pick up the scoring load after Jamal Murray left because of a sprained left ankle, and the Denver Nuggets staved off Miami’s fourth-quarter rally to beat the Heat 103-97 on Thursday night. Porter was 12 of 23 from the floor, including four 3-pointers, and had 11 rebounds to help the Nuggets improve to 5-0 since the All-Star break. Up 16 in the fourth quarter, Denver saw Miami trim it 99-97. Nikola Jokic made two free throws to seal it in a game where the Nuggets never trailed. Jokic finished with 18 points, 11 rebounds and seven assists, ending a streak of four triple-doubles. Bam Adebayo had 22 points for Miami. The Heat had won five straight.

