James Gunn starts production on his ‘Superman’ film

By Dan Heching, CNN

(CNN) — It’s not a bird or a plane… it’s James Gunn bringing us news about Superman, and on Leap Day, no less.

The director and co-CEO of DC Studios (which, like CNN, is owned by Warner Bros. Discovery) said on his Instagram on Thursday that principal photography has begun on his next film, the previously announced “Superman: Legacy,” ﻿which is now simply titled “Superman.”

In the post, Gunn shared a close-up image of the red, yellow and blue Superman suit, with the famous “S”-like logo front and center, covered in bits of what look like snow.

Gunn – who has helmed fan-favorite vehicles for both Marvel (“Guardians of the Galaxy”) and DC (“Peacemaker”) in the past – shared he was “overjoyed” about the start of production, which “coincidentally” took place on Superman’s birthday, February 29. (A quick Google search reveals this to be true for the famous Kryptonian hero, also known as Kal-El.)

The title change, as well as the presence of what appears to be snow in the teaser image, draws a few comparisons to the original “Superman” movie from 1978, which starred the late Christopher Reeve.

That film, which was also simply called “Superman,” showed the superhero in a snowy and arctic lair commonly known as the Fortress of Solitude, where Superman went to learn of his origins and commune with his father, who was played by Marlon Brando.

It remains to be seen how the plot of the new film will unfold, but Gunn has already stated that it will not be an origin story but that it “deals with balancing Superman’s Kryptonian heritage with his human upbringing.”

Lesser-known actor David Corenswet (from “Pearl” and ”The Politician”) is taking on the role of the Man of Steel in the new movie, with “Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane and Nicholas Hoult (“X-Men: First Class,” “Renfield’) playing villain Lex Luthor.

The new “Superman” is slated to soar into theaters in July 2025.

