Grassfire burning in Pueblo County southwest of Lake Pueblo

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - Pueblo Rural Fire is responding to a grassfire near Highway 96 and Newton Road. This is southwest of Lake Pueblo State Park.

Mutual aid from the Pueblo Strike Team has been requested for the Hwy96 W Fire.

2:00 p.m. Update: The PCSO says that 50 acres have burned so far and there is zero percent containment.

1:30 p.m. Update: The Pueblo County Sheriff's Office (PCSO) says that the size and cause are still being determined. At this point, no structures are threatened.

This is a developing story.