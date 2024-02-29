Bud Light boycott likely cost Anheuser-Busch InBev over $1 billion in lost sales

By Hanna Ziady, CNN

London (CNN) — The world’s largest brewer may have lost as much as $1.4 billion in sales because of the backlash to its brief partnership with a transgender influencer to promote Bud Light beer.

Anheuser-Busch InBev (BUD) reported record revenues for 2023 Thursday but said its “full growth potential was constrained” by its US business, where sales were hurt by a boycott of Bud Light over a sponsored Instagram post with Dylan Mulvaney.

In North America, organic revenue, seen as the best measure of operating performance, plunged $1.4 billion last year as beer sales by volume tumbled in the region, primarily due to a decline in Bud Light sales in the United States. Beer makes up the lion’s share of AB InBev’s revenue.

Bud Light sales tanked after the company’s partnership with Mulvaney sparked an anti-trans backlash and calls for a boycott. A tepid response to the controversy from the company also angered LGBTQ+ advocates.

The firestorm saw Mexican lager Modelo Especial dethrone Bud Light last May as America’s top-selling beer, a title the brand had held for more than two decades.

“In the US, performance remains very underwhelming with revenue down at double-digit rates as the group lost market share,” Aarin Chiekrie, an equity analyst at online investing platform Hargreaves Lansdown, said Thursday.

There was better news for shareholders on Wednesday, when the company reached a tentative agreement with the Teamsters union in the United States, averting a strike of 5,000 workers who had been prepared to walk out at midnight Thursday.

And AB InBev struck an optimistic note about the outlook for its US business.

“Our beer market share (in the United States) has seen continued gradual improvement since May through the end of December,” it said.

Meanwhile, shares in AB InBev’s Asia business, Budweiser Brewing Company APAC, closed nearly 7% lower in Hong Kong Thursday, as profits attributable to shareholders declined because of a one-off customs charge in South Korea.

Overall sales volumes in China also fell in the fourth quarter, even as sales of premium brands grew in the double digits, AB-InBev said.

