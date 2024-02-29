The Air Academy girls basketball team builds bond through adversity

They're strong, they're skilled, when things look chaotic, they find a way. Air Academy is 24-1 on the season and are three wins from a Class 5A state championship, "They had us ranked, I'm pretty sure, at number five in the preseason. I was like, man, number five. Like, that's crazy! And then, I don't know. We came out and we really showed everyone who Air Academy was," says Air Academy forward/center Ramah Khammash.

You might think a team this dominant hasn't really been tested but the reason for that dominance is the strength of their bond, :It's been so important to have those connections. These people have seriously were like my family the whole time through this journey. And really just been a whole other family that I can come to," Air Academy guard Lydia Flowers.

Flowers is the team's second leading scorer. She's done with a heavy heart. Her mother was diagnosed with cancer but Lydia and her family aren't facing it alone. Her teammates rallied around her, "I felt like I was just always being lifted up, and always being cared for. People (were) bringing me, (and) my family meals, and just like always coming beside us, checking up on us. It's been amazing," says Flowers.

Khammash adds, "It's not just what happened on the court. I think that's a big misconception. You guys can act like you love each other on the court, but it's really like you have to build that relationship out of here."

The team was tested again when guard Audrina Nelson got sick, "I became anemic and so I just couldn't run up and down the court without feeling like passing out. says Nelson. "After I went to the hospital, and got everything fixed, I got a blood clot in my arm. So I missed more games."

Once again, her team was there for her, "Some of them came to the hospital, visited me and just gave me supportive words. Between all the stuff that's happening, it just made us grow closer," says Nelson.

Air Academy forward Tatyonna Brown adds, "It shows like we can't really get broken that easily, you know? And it shows on the court as well."

They look strong because they are strong, and at this point, nothing they face on the court can break them, "We've been through everything. We've been through everything together. So I think that at this point, there's nothing that could really take us down if we're able to come together and be like, 'This is who we are together," says Flowers.