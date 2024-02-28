Supreme Court to decide Trump immunity claim, further delaying election subversion trial

By John Fritze, CNN

(CNN) — The Supreme Court agreed Wednesday to decide whether Donald Trump may claim immunity in special counsel Jack Smith’s election subversion case, adding another explosive appeal from the former president to its docket and further delaying his federal trial.

The court agreed to expedite the case and hear arguments the week of April 22.

The move puts the front-runner for the Republican presidential nomination on yet another collision course with the high court, which earlier this month heard arguments in a separate case questioning whether Trump disqualified himself from running for a second term under the 14th Amendment’s “insurrection ban.”

