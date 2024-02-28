Son of Rep. Lauren Boebert arrested, connected to string of property theft, felony trespassing

RIFLE, Colo. (KRDO) -- Tuesday, the Rifle Police Department (RPD) arrested 18-year-old Tyler Jay Boebert, the son of U.S. Representative Lauren Boebert.

In a press release, RPD said officers arrested Tyler at 2:30 p.m. following "a recent string of vehicle trespass and property thefts in Rifle."

According to police, Boebert is facing four felony counts of Criminal Possession ID Documents, one felony count of Conspiracy to Commit a Felony, and over 15 misdemeanor and petty offenses.

Rifle Police said they are continuing to investigate and will not release any more information at this time.