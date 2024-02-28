MoDo Salon and Jack Quinn’s set to host 11th Annual St. Baldrick’s Foundation Head-Shaving Event

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Two Colorado Springs businesses, MoDo Salon and Jack Quinn's Irish Pub, are hosting their 11th annual St. Baldrick's Foundation signature "head-shaving" event to raise funds for childhood cancer research.

On March 3, over ten participants will shave their head to support the St. Baldrick's Foundation's mission to fund research to find cures and treatment for kids with cancer. The event lasts from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. For more information, visit the event page.

According to the St. Baldrick's Foundation, one in five children diagnosed with cancer in the United States will not survive. Those children who do survive often suffer from long-term effects stemming from their treatment.