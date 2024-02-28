Film crews take to Pueblo to write, film, and edit 26 short films in 72 hours

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- The "72hr Kickass Film Festival" is coming to Pueblo, Colorado where 26 Colorado-based film crews will write, film, and edit 26 short films in just 72 hours.

From March 1 to 4, film crews will work to create short films, between five and seven minutes in length, in a competition for 14 different awards and $2,000 in cash prizes.

According to Jacob Rivera, the Film Festival Director, the Kickass Film Fest has quickly become a pivotal event in nurturing talent and fostering a sense of community among Colorado filmmakers since its inception in 2019. The Festival has hosted several networking events throughout Colorado in anticipation of the upcoming event.

26 film crews will utilize the Colorado landscape to write, film, and edit their short films. Teams will be assigned a specific genre, character, prop, and line of dialogue. Once the teams complete their short films, their work will then be scored by a judging panel that features the writer and Director of the Final Destination Franchise Jeffrey Reddick, Emmy Award Winning Executive Producer Jenn George Hunter, and Executive Producer of Viewtorch Pictures, Paul Craig.

"What began as a fun idea between friends has evolved into a vibrant community event that celebrates the art of filmmaking. Our mission to ignite a movement of creativity in Pueblo and beyond has never been more alive." Jacob Rivera | Film Fest Director and Co-Founder

"This is a film fest by filmmaker for filmmakers. We wanted to do it the right way and make sure these filmmakers feel the love. I'm excited to see what films we see this year. With 26 different genres, it should be interesting." David Chavez | Film Fest Co-Founder

The Kickass Film Fest is committed to establishing Colorado as a national center for film and

entertainment. By fostering creativity, encouraging networking, and providing resources, the

festival supports filmmakers and creators in realizing their artistic visions. Through its events,

Kickass Film Fest aims to showcase local talent, facilitate industry connections, and promote the

growth and recognition of Colorado's film and entertainment sector. Tickets for the April 6th

World Premier and Award Show can be purchased at www.kickassfilmfest.com.